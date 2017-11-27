Sia: WRCH Artist Of The Week

The season is here and here come the Christmas Albums. Sia just released her first ever on November 17th, “SANTA’S COMING FOR US” with all original material. Here is the track list:

1. Santa’s Coming For Us

2. Candy Cane Lane

3. Snowman

4. Snowflake

5. Ho Ho Ho

6. Puppies Are Forever

7. Sunshine

8. Underneath The Mistletoe

9. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

Santa’s Coming For Us Is The lead single. Here is the video.

For more on Sia, Her tour and music click here. www.siamusic.net/tour