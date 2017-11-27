Spirits Lifted By Music & Memories Of Dad

Thank you Bernice in Danbury for your phone call and your comments to the PillowTalk love lines. Bernice is loving the Christmas music and says that PillowTalk is giving her a lift during the holiday season. She was thinking of her father Henry when she called. She told me that her dad was a huge Gene Autry fan. He knew and had all his music. He also collected Gene Autry memorabilia. Mr. Autry even sent her father a letter. While her father was on her mind on Monday, Bernice wanted me to play Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

About her father she said, “He was a pistol.” He was quite the practical joker but never wanted to do anyone any harm. She loves him and misses him very much.