State Police Final Stats From the Long Weekend

There were two deaths on Connecticut highways over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one on I-91 in Cromwell that killed a 50-year-old man and one in Killingly that took the life of a 26-year-old Rhode Island woman.

Overall, state police issued 1,010 speeding tickets (114 more than in 2016).

Another 2,599 tickets were given for other hazardous violations including unsafe lane changes, following too closely, using a cell phone and failing to signal.

524 accidents were investigated, 70 with injuries. That’s and increase of 132 over last year.

It was anticipated that there would be a larger number of travelers on the roads this year, so it’s understandable that there would be more incidents, too.