GRAMMY Snubs: Who Was Overlooked This Year?

The annual GRAMMY nomination announcement is always a highly anticipated event, but this year’s nominations left some a little puzzled.

One Direction alum Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album wasn’t able to generate any nominations.

Pop princesses Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry were also left off this year’s GRAMMY nominations list. Better luck next time, ladies.

With Kesha finally bursting back onto the music scene with her impassioned album, Rainbow, many expected her to rack up the noms, but the “Praying” singer only got two.

Ed Sheeran’s Divide album also seemed destined for a slew of GRAMMY nods, but the release only received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Album. Those two categories (Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Album) are also the only GRAMMY nods for Lady Gaga this year for her album, Joanne.

JAY-Z lead this year’s nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D., and SZA all received five nods.