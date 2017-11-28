Mike From Plantsville Speaks From Experience

Congratulations to Mike and Carol from Plantsville. Mike says that he and his wife have been married for 58 years! He said that he loves Carol very much and that the last 58 years have been nothing short of great! He’s hoping for even more wonderful years together.

I had to ask Mike if he could give the rest of us some advice on the key to staying together for 58 years. His response was, “Learn to say yes dear.” He said that it takes a lot of guys a long time to know the difference.

Mike has a way of requesting great holiday songs as well. The best of the best by Bing Crosby.