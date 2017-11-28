Try It Tuesday: Strange Thanksgiving Snacks

There are all sorts of things to snack on around the holidays. Peppermints, olives, everybody has a certain something they really like to nibble on and we just might have found the strangest of them all!

Trader Joe’s recently came out with “turkey and stuffing” flavored potato chips and you KNOW we had to find out what that was about. Oh, there’s also the GRAVY flavored candy! Clearly more of a gag gift but we couldn’t help ourselves! Both of these items are available to order on Amazon if you’re looking for something unusual to bring to your holiday functions, or just something fun to stuff a stocking!