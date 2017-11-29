Tell Me Something Good, November 28th, 2017

By Mary Scanlon

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good, November 28th, 2017

One of the things we gave thanks for last Thursday is the great quality of life we enjoy here in Connecticut. Connecticut is always at or near the top of the rankings for best quality of life!

One reason is our vibrant arts and culture scene, But, the arts do more than help make Connecticut a great place to live. They’re an important business sector, too!

AND

If you’re one of the hundreds of people who rush out to get their Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, you’re in luck!  Connecticut has an overabundance of choose or cut-your-own tree farms: nearly 500 to be exact!

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Join Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live