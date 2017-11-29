Your Dedications A Gift Assortment

If I had to sum up all of the PillowTalk holiday dedications tonight, they are like a gift assortment. Roz in Cromwell sending a song in memory of her two siblings, John and Debbie. She asked me to pick one. Chris Rea’s popular holiday song seemed to fit.

A great holiday song by Roger Whitaker was the choice of Simon in New Haven sending it to his mother Arlene with love.

Brian from Windsor wanted to send a song by Ray Charles to all of the people in his town to wish them Happy Holidays.

J.R. in Enfield wanted to play Brenda Lee for his wife Christy and send it with love.