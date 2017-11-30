25,000 Bugs Living in Your Christmas Tree

By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

But don’t freak out! Expert entomologists say most of them are harmless, and will die almost as soon as you bring your tree inside.

You can do two things to minimize your exposure to these pests.

  1. Examine your tree for bug nests before you purchase it. If you find any, move on to another tree.
  2. Once you get it home, leave it outside for a day or two and shake it out to get any bugs out of your tree.

The most common pests found inside Christmas trees are aphids, spiders, mites, adelgids, praying mantises, bark beetles and sawflies.

 

