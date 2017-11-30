Bob Cox’ Thursday Weather

We’ll have cooler temps coming our way and a little rain too. Get the details in your full forecast with Bob Cox!

 

 

 

 

More from The Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Join Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live