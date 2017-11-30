Getting Closer At Christmas

Not only is Christmas getting closer but friends and lovers are as well on the PillowTalk love lines. Listeners are finding peace as they relax opening their hearts in dedications and love messages. It was nice to hear from Nina in Glastonbury. Nina and Thad have been married for 19 years. Nina paused to take time out to let Thad know that she looks forward to a wonderful Christmas season with him. Nina expressed her feelings farther with a song by Amy Grant.

Jim from Windsor is so happy to have found his wife Natalia. Jim and Natalia have been married for just two years. Jim called PillowTalk to wish his wife Happy Anniversary as well as Merry Christmas. “Thank you for two wonderful years”. Jim also called me back after I sent out the dedication. He said that his wife Natalia loved it and she wanted to wish everyone a very happy holiday season. Jim called on a song by Mariah Carey to fill out his dedication.

I ran into Angela working in Farmington before coming in to do the show. She told me that she listens all the time and wanted to send her love to Jared in a PillowTalk dedication. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms is one of their favorites.

