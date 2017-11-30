Justin Timberlake and Stephen Colbert Sing The National Anthem

By Hayden Wright

This fall, Justin Timberlake was confirmed as the Halftime Show performer at the 2018 Super Bowl. The multimedia entertainer stopped by The Late Show to discuss his next professional challenge. Early in his discussion with host Stephen Colbert, JT talked about why church is the best place for aspiring vocalists to hone their skills.

“You know that church is the best place to sing because you can go up there and completely botch anything and then at the end everyone says, ‘amen,'” Timberlake quipped.

The worst number for wannabe singers to learn?: the National Anthem. Colbert and Timberlake harmonized on the notoriously difficult-to-sing song before Stephen grilled Justin about his upcoming Super Bowl show. The host alluded to Timberlake’s 2004 performance, which ended in Janet Jackson’s unforgettable “wardrobe malfunction.” Justin didn’t reveal much but remained diplomatic:

“It’ll be great—it’ll be a good show,” he said. “Apparently a lot of people watch the Super Bowl. I’ve learned a lot of people watch the Super Bowl.”

