Prince’s Estate Releases Limited Merch Line

By Robyn Collins

If you wondered what to get the Prince fan in your life this holiday season, the solution may finally be here. Prince’s estate has revealed designs from their first merchandise line since the musician passed away in April 2016.

Called “Hit ‘N Run,” named after the last collection of music he released, the clothing line includes hats, sweatshirts, and t-shirts featuring classic designs and symbols from the icon’s career.

Items run from $25-$99 but keep in mind to they’re only available for a limited time. You have from now to Sunday, Dec 3rd, check out the store here.