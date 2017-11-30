Ronald McDonald House 28th Annual Trees Of Hope Fundraiser Podcast

Stocky Clark from the Ronald McDonald house in New Haven dropped by and spoke with Allan Mike and Mary on Wednesday about their 28th Annual “Trees of Hope” fundraiser to help children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald house in Connecticut. The event starts on Saturday (December 2nd) at the Maritime Center in New Haven. Come see the trees and the bidding goes through the 10th of December. Choose from over 150 beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and holiday baskets. Put your dollar bid in for the tree you want to win. Hear the interview with Allan Mike & Mary above and Click HERE for more info.