Getting Your Packages to Their Destination by Christmas

If you have packages to ship for the holidays, you don’t want to wait until the last minute or you’ll pay for it, literally! It wouldn’t be much fun for the intended recipient to get their Christmas gift on December 27th.

So, if you’re using the United States Postal Service to send your presents, here are the deadlines for shipping (withing the continental United States) from usps.com:

USPS retail ground deadline is December 14th.

First Class Mail – December 19th.

Priority Mail – December 20th.

Priority Mail Express – December 22nd.

So, if you’re shipping, better start shopping.