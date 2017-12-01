Holiday Fun On Friday Night

Thanks to listeners from Enfield, Durham and Canton among others for making it a fun Friday night on the radio with PillowTalk dedications.

Sean and his wife Christy have been together for 22 years. They clicked during Spring break when they were both students at Enrico Fermi High School in Enfield and have been together pretty much ever since. Both of them graduated in the mid 1990’s. Sean said that he’s so happy to still be rockin’ around the Christmas tree with Christy.

Karen and Michael from Durham called to play a song for their son, Ethan. They want him to know that Ethan is the best present his “mommy and daddy” have ever received. Thank you both for sharing the love. They requested Gayla Peevey’s novelty hit.

Linda and Rick from Canton capped off a fun evening at the Stonington Stroll with a call to the PillowTalk love lines for a request on the way home. Linda wanted everyone to know that Rick, her husband of 38 years, is the love of her life and her soul mate. A perfect song for the holiday season by Gordon Lightfoot.