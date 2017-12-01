Kelly Clarkson’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson has shared details of a recent robbery at her Los Angels home.

Clarkson revealed the news during a red carpet interview at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Nov. 30, where she was honored with the Powerhouse Award.

“Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy,” Clarkson told Extra‘s Renee Bargh.

The singer explained that her and the family were fine after the traumatic event, saying that the only casualties of the robbery were some “materialistic things we didn’t care about, the guy was in our kid’s room… so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good.”

Still, Clarkson remained positive, focusing on the bright side of the situation.

“Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we’re very blessed and grateful,” the singer said. “Even in that scenario we weren’t in the house, which is a blessing.”