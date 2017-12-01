Smudge is an absolute sweetheart, a very loving little girl who thinks snuggling on laps is the best thing in the world! She has quite the purr and even very polite when she asks for attention! She loves everyone, including her siblings and playtime. She was born on 8/8 and available for adoption with one of her siblings or to a home with an animal who would welcome some kitten companionship and playtime. If you’re interested in learning more about this loveable beauty, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org