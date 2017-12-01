Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Double Delight Peanut Butter Cookies

If you’re like most people this month you’re baking all kinds of things for the holidays and if you’re involved in a cookie exchange you’ll definitely want to try this recipe. Simple peanut butter cookies with easy ingredients because the secret of the cookie is really, that less is more!

The trick with these cookies too is the secret ingredient, cookie dough! That’s right these cookies just add a little flair to pre made cookie dough and nobody has to know that you didn’t even get your mixer dirty making them! If time is an issue and you’re looking for a great idea, give this a try. Click here for the recipe!