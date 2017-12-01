The Script Team with ‘A Sense of Home’ Charity for ‘Arms Open’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

The Script has partnered with charity A Sense of Home on the band’s latest music video, “Arms Open.”

“For us, this is more than just a music video,” the band shared in a press statement about working with the charity focused on creating homes for aged-out foster youth. “Like the song itself, we wanted to reach out to as many people as possible, people who have been less fortunate in life, giving them a platform to tell their stories. On researching the ideas for the video, we came across so many charities, and while they are all doing such great work, we were immediately inspired by A Sense Of Home and wanted to show support and build awareness.”

“This organization offered a real solution that could be rolled out across the world, particularly in Ireland where this problem is so prevalent,” the statement continues. “Share it wide and share it proud with arms open.”

“A Sense of Home is honored to collaborate with The Script on this pioneering music video for their inspired ballad ‘Arms Open,'” added Georgie Smith, founder and executive director of the charity. “We hope and trust it will bring understanding to all of those in need of a loving embrace from community and bring us all more connected to one another.”

Watch the new clip below.