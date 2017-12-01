**** Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Joan Dylan for West Hartford’s Holiday Stroll at Blue Back Square Friday 5-8pm! Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment and a Tree Lighting! Please consider bringing a new unwrapped toy for Christmas Wish CT or make a tax deductible donation for a chance to win the Jar of Wishes Raffle! The first 200+ kids can stop by our tent to receive a free light-up star wand.****

MUSIC:

Marc Anthony comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $130-$300. On Saturday at 8pm, it’s Celtic Thunder Symphony Tour in the Grand Theater. Tickets $25-$45. Sunday get in the spirit with Chip Davis & Mannheim Steamroller playing in the Grand Theater at 7:30pm. Tickets $50-$75. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

American Idol Winner Kris Allen stops at Infinity Hall in Hartford Friday 8:30pm. Tickets $29-$49. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

The Drifters: Holiday Magic play The Kate in Old Saybrook Saturday at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets $65. http://www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

The Boston Pops bring merriment to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $65-$75. https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/

Bret Michaels comes to the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday at 8pm! This show is free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Squeeze tempts you at College Street Music Station in New Haven Sunday at 8pm. Tickets $40-$75. http://www.collegestreetmusichall.com

Glee & Hollywood Game Night’s Jane Lynch brings a Swinging Little Christmas to the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $75. http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

The East Hartford Fine Arts Commission presents Pianist Paul Bisaccia plays classic & jazz piano Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at the First Congregational Church, 837 Main Street, East Hartford. Admission is free.

Jason in Concert: Jason Castonguay Home for the Holidays is Sunday 2pm at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center Street, Manchester. Don’t miss the Connecticut Idol winner who also auditioned for American Idol and performed with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Tickets $12 Adults, $10 for Seniors, $8 Students and free for children younger than 5. 860-647-9941.

THEATER:

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through December 10th. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 24th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” brings it’s little tree to the Bushnell in Hartford Friday through Sunday! There is also a sensory friendly performance Saturday at 10am. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Going to the Chapel” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 16th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Christmas on the Rocks” takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

Joel McHale (Talk Soup & Community) brings big laughs to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $40-60. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

SNL Alum Jim Breuer comes to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $33.50-$63.50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Enjoy the Moscow Ballet’s Russian Nutcracker with 40 dancers and 100 hand made costumes Saturday 7pm at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford. Tickets $28-$78. http://www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

EVENTS:

The Festival of Trees opens Friday through December 10th at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. See beautifully decorated trees, wreathes and more! Requires an additional $3 above regular admission. http://www.wadsworth.org

Take the family on a drive through Holiday Light Fantasia… a 2 mile run of more than one million holiday twinkling lights at Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st. Sunday through Thursdays 5 to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 5-10pm. $15 per car benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org

Festival of Silver Lights shines bright in Hubbard Park in Meriden through Janaury 1st. This drive through event is FREE and is open daily 5pm to Midnight. 203-630-4259 or http://www.meridenct.gov

Winterfest Hartford 2017 is open through January 7th with free ice skating at Bushnell Park in Hartford including free skate rentals! 11am to 8pm most days. http://www.winterfesthartford.com

Christmas By Candlelight kicks off this Saturday and Sunday at Old Sturbridge Village and continues weekends through the 23rd. Enjoy Musical performances 3-8p along with a North Pole Village, talking Christmas Trees, train display, Gingerbread and Quilts, Sleigh Rides and festive foods too! http://www.osvchristmas.org

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through January 14th. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Woman’s Club of Enfield and the Enfield Food Shelf are joining together for the 2nd annual “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration taking place from Friday through December 10th at Enfield Square. Stop by to see the festive trees Thursday & Fridays from 3 to 8pm.; Saturdays from 11 to 8pm.; and Sundays from 11 to 5pm. Admission is free. Holiday crafts will be available for children 12 and under. On December 10th at the conclusion of the “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration, all trees will be raffled off to lucky winners. Proceeds from the event will benefit Enfield Food Shelf and Woman’s Club of Enfield. For more information contact Sharon DAmbrosio of the Woman’s Club of Enfield at 860-763-5660 and / or Kathleen Souvigney of the Enfield Food Shelf at 860-741-7321.

A Christmas Boutique and Breakfast with Santa is Saturday 9am to 3pm at St. Peter/St. Francis School, 360 Prospect Street, Torrington. Shop for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts including crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more! Admission is free. Breakfast with Santa is served until 11am and is $8 for Adults and $5 for children.

Visit the 27th Annual Christmas Bazaar at historic Old St. Andrew’s Church in Bloomfield Saturday 9am to 3pm and Sunday 11am to 3pm on Tariffville Road. Listen to traditional carols played on a baby grand piano while browsing the wares of many vendors! Fresh wreaths while you wait! Christmas Cookies by the pound! Crafts from Hungary, Russia, Ghana and more! Church bake sale too and raffles! 860-242-4660 or http://www.oldstandrews.net or on Facebook

The First Church of Christ at 499 Town St. in East Haddam will hold its’ Annual Christmas Tea and Children’s Fair on Sat Dec. 2nd from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Santa will be there at 10:00am for pictures, we will have cookie decorating and cookies for sale by the pound. A tea cup auction, children’s shopping for 25 cents, free Christmas wrapping, a white elephant table.. All proceeds go to the East Haddam food and fuel bank. Free will offering will be accepted.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England is open for the season! http://www.sixflags.com

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open for the season! http://www.lakecompounce.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

See the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester Sundays between 1 and 4pm through December 17th.

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

The Yankee Pole Cat Insulator Club has it’s 5th Annual Beat the Snow Show Sunday 8am to 2pm at the American Legion Post #80, 566 Enfield Street, Enfield. See old telephone, lighning rod equipment, antique bottles and more! 203-261-1190

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org