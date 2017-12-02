A Listeners Delilah Dilemma Letter

This weeks Delilah’s Dilemma: Delilah responds to a woman who has been scammed.

Delilah: Tonight’s Delilah dilemma is a story I hear way too often. A story about somebody desperately hungry to be cherished hooks up with somebody on a dating site or the Internet and then, the person who they are trying to have a relationship with, manipulates them and it bleeds them dry. Bleeds them dry! It’s all a scam. To the person who wrote this letter, there is no U.S. Air force Captain in love with you who wants to come and spend the holidays with you. There is an evil person milking you for every dime that you have. They looked into your heart and saw that you were lonely and hurting and they manipulated you, and it happens every single day. So I am sorry that you have been scammed. I’m sorry to anybody who has been scammed and has lost money. But mostly, I am sorry that your heart was manipulated and the promise of love or family was dangled before you and now that dream has been squashed.-D

is from a teenager named Victoria, who has had a crush on a boy since 2nd grade and now he has moved across the country and she sees him on social media with another girl.

Delilah:

Tonight still live a dilemma is a story I hear way too often a story about somebody desperately hungry to be cherished hooks up with somebody I dating side or an Internet and then the person who they are trying to have a relationship with manipulates them and it bleeds them dry Bleeds them try it’s all a scam to the person who wrote this letter there is no us here force captain in love with you who wants to come and spend the holidays with you there is an evil person milking you for every dime that you have they looked into your heart and saw that you were lonely in herding and they manipulated you and it happens every single day so I am sorry that you have been scammed I’m sorry to anybody who has been scamped and has lost money but mostly I am sorry that your heart was manipulated and the promise of love or family was dangled before you and now that dream has been squashed

Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemma’s

Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452

Text :48484

http://www.delilah.com

Delilah Til Dawn



Weekends 7pm – 5am

Weekdays midnight – 5am