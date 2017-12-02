The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

By Jim Brickman

The Jim Brickman Show, coming to you from the road of my Joyful Christmas holiday tour. We hope you’re having a wonderful holiday season. Do you have battery anxiety? Tech Expert Katie Linendoll is here today to help us keep our devices charged on the drive to grandma’s house. For the kids (and the kids at heart), we have all the inside scoop from Nintendo on this season’s coolest new games, and plus, Pat Monahan from Train is here alongside Mary Higgins Clark!  Tune in Saturday from 6 till 10 on Lite 100.5 WRCH and wrch.com

Guests

Pat Monahan – Lead singer of Train

Mary Higgins Clark – Author

Katie Linendoll – TV Host & Tech Expert

 

