This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Straight No Chaser: The Speakeasy Tour December 21st at Mohegan Sun Arena courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

You’ll win a Holiday gift box from Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon including a 7 to 9 pound Turk-ease, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy and a roasting pan!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Christmas Karaoke Week

You’ll win a You’ll win a Holiday gift box from Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon including a 7 to 9 pound Turk-ease, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy and a roasting pan PLUS a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

Lego Worlds video game for Nintendo Switch… Explore. Discover. Create. Together. Participate in a galaxy of imaginative worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks in the hit video game LEGO WORLDS. From helicopters to dragons, motorbikes to bears, there are always interesting ways for players to explore the vast worlds and discover hidden treasures while creating anything you can imagine, one brick at a time. LEGO WORLDS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce

And a delicious holiday meal from Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon!



Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday is Try It Tuesday at 6:40… and Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

It’s Free Therapy Thursday with Dr. Elaine Ducharme just after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Join us Tuesday 6-9pm for a Seasonal gathering event for Christmas Wish CT!

Don’t miss a romantic Valentine’s Day concert with America’s Romantic Piano Sensation – Jim Brickman Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bushnell!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!