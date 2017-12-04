Christmas Artist Elizabeth Chan

Elizabeth Chan has out a new Christmas album. Not a surprise to people who know her. For the last 5 years she has concentrated on nothing but Christmas music. This year, inspired by her new baby, she released “Songs Songs For Noelle” Allan Mike and Mary spoke with her this week about the new album and one of her favorite songs on it. You can get it on Spotify. Listen to the conversation above.

Here is the music video for Ghost Of Christmas Past.

And a Bonus track. Christmas In The City.

Here is a link to her personal website. www.lizchanchristmas.com