Santa, Christmas Choirs & Treats: Holiday Stroll

By Joan Dylan
PHOTO CREDIT: JEFF P

Thanks to you for coming out once again for The Annual Holiday Stroll at Blue Back Square!  The Hartford Ballet had live Nutcracker dancers for us while on center stage we had no shortage of holiday cheer with Hall High School Choraliers and Conard High B sharp choir. Santa and Mrs Claus took their time to talk to all the kids while other families went to get free hot cocoa and faces painted!

Thanks to all who brought an unwrapped toy to Mike Stacy and the Christmas Wish CT!  If you didn’t get to drop off a toy or make a tax deductible donation, you can do so by CLICKING HERE!

christmas wish ct header copy Santa, Christmas Choirs & Treats: Holiday Stroll

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Join Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live