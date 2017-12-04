Santa, Christmas Choirs & Treats: Holiday Stroll

Thanks to you for coming out once again for The Annual Holiday Stroll at Blue Back Square! The Hartford Ballet had live Nutcracker dancers for us while on center stage we had no shortage of holiday cheer with Hall High School Choraliers and Conard High B sharp choir. Santa and Mrs Claus took their time to talk to all the kids while other families went to get free hot cocoa and faces painted!

Thanks to all who brought an unwrapped toy to Mike Stacy and the Christmas Wish CT! If you didn’t get to drop off a toy or make a tax deductible donation, you can do so by CLICKING HERE!