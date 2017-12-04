It’s so cool to connect with all of the PillowTalk listeners. Talking on the love lines and hearing about the stories of those you love and the songs that make the holidays special to you. Liana from Watertown had never called a radio station to request a song. She was quite surprised that a real person (me) answered the phone.

We talked about the possibilities from the many versions of the song she wanted. I’m always interested in people from Watertown that call because one of my aunts used to work for the town for many years. Liana and her husband Dave have been together for eight years, married for five. She wanted to play a version of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas for Dave, the love of her life.

Sam in Hartford had a message for Mabel to wish her a very Merry Christmas and the best New Year. Sam told me he wanted me to play The First Noel and that the Yolanda Adams version would be just right.

Damion from Unionville wanted me to play a song for his mother with the message: “I love you. Keep up the good work.” Damion wanted Pentatonix.