A Book To Snuggle Up To This Season



Looking for a great book to give as a gift or to snuggle up to this Winter? Well I first heard this real-life scandal of a Memphis-based adoption agency that stole and sold children to wealthy families. It was on a podcast that I frequently listen to called Snap Judgement. I never realized that author Lisa Wingate created a book based on this story called Before We Were Yours.

Wingate has won The Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Historical Fiction. She has written over 30 novels at this time and New York Times as well as USA Today have her on their Best Of lists as well.