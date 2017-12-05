Try It Tuesday: Peanut Butter Wings

By Leia

This delicious product was featured on the Food Network so you KNOW it has to be good. Of course we couldn’t resist having a taste! The concept is simple enough, crispy potato chips coated in peanut butter and then covered in chocolate. Whats not to like?

Turns out they taste just as good as they sound. If you’ve got someone in your life who’s a peanut butter lover, this is a MUST have this holiday season! Click here for more information, and to order some for yourself. Check out their other products too!

