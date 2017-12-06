By Dean Richards

Many PillowTalk listeners have chosen to send out dedications to those they love in their immediate family. The love lines were filled with those on Wednesday night. Victoria from Glastonbury called me to share a song with her parents, Susan and Robert. Their daughter wanted to wish them a Merry Christmas and tell them she loves them. We played Believe by Josh Groban.

Lilly in West Hartford wanted to play a song for her big sister Nina and her parents Leann and Dave. She loves them all and wishes them a very happy holiday season. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Michael Buble is the one they like the best.

Sheila from Farmington wanted to reach out to all of her siblings who live in different places throughout the nation. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by James Taylor went out to Sharon, Rory, Mike, Jeff and Brian. She misses them all very much.

