Kids can be quite a handful. But add a husband to the equation and things get really hectic for women. Researchers from the University of Padua in Italy discovered that marriage is as demanding for many women as motherhood. Here are some of their findings:

The average Mom rates her stress level at 8.5 out of 10.

3 in every 4 mothers with partners claim they do most of the parenting and household duties.

1 in every 5 mothers claims that the main cause of stress is the lack of help from her husband.

Mothers claim that most stress is a result of the lack of time to do everything that needs to be done at home.

Other findings in the study include:

Wives often don’t trust their husbands enough to handle important responsibilities.

Partners don’t split responsibilities so that they feel as though they’re even.

Many couples ignore their relationship and focus only on parenthood.

Experts advise couples to remember that they are individuals, too. So you each need to make sure to take some time for yourself, and to also spend some time dedicated solely to your partner. You need to keep your connection strong in order to have a strong family.