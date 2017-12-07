I try and be a super Mom. I am not very successful so far. lol

I have dreams of becoming a Pinterest Champion.

I save glorious recipes.

I own an Instapot.

I fail more often than I care to admit.

This week is Parent/Teacher conferences at my son’s school.

I joined the PTO at the beginning of the year hoping to hone some super Mom powers and help my kids school as well.

The PTO puts together crockpot lunches for the teaches during these long days of meetings with parents discussing the school year thus far.

It is an exhausting week for them. The least we can do is provide lunch, right?!?!

I read the email request for dessert donations for the luncheon back at the beginning of November and thought to myself….

“Now, Is my time to shine!”

welp….last night at about 8PM (AKA bedtime) I remembered i needed a dessert to drop of in the morning.

GASP! What do i do?!?! Do I get out of bed and start baking?? Which saved recipe from Facebook shall I use?

Do I have time to check my “pinned” baked delights? Do I even have eggs in the fridge? I would be up all night!

Nope. I fell asleep, dreamed about winning a Pinterest gingerbread house contest.

Full panic sets in.

I message Carrie at Nora’s Cupcakes and tell my sordid #Momfail tale.

She messages me back and says the bakers at The Middletown location will have them ready well before my high noon deadline!

Hurray! I am saved! Carrie and the gang at Nora’s ROCKS!

They saved me from Mombarassment and they also do great things for the community.

Right now, they have a SANTA cupcake and it is glorious.

The Santa Hat is chocolate cake, caramel filling, vanilla buttercream frosted as Santa’s hat! ohmy.

The best part of the Santa’s hat (besides it’s delicious glory) is that a portion of each cupcake sold is donated directly to Christmas Wish Ct!

So, I am off to Middletown to see my PTO Mom saving angel bakers and I will look like a Pinterest champions with these beauties!

I am going to add a couple of Santa’s hats to my order and I hear a rumor about a Coquito cupcake too!

Sayonara #Momguilt/#Momfail

This feels like a win.