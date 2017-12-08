Oprah just came out with her list of Favorite Things and we all know O has a bit of spending cash and isnt afraid to use it! I on the other hand love great quality and a bit of glimmer this time of year but know how to keep on a budget so I thought I would share a couple of MY favs on a budget.

1. The Blanket Scarf From Old Navy and Gap! Both are big enough to throw on the couch for a bit of pizazz and of course to use in the traditional way around the shoulders and guess what? 20.00 bucks!

2. The Puffy Vest From Lulu Lemon! The puffy vest on Oprah’s list is 245.00 bucks! These are incredible at 118.00

3. The Velvet Pants at The Gap. They are soft and glowing just like the fireplace this time of year, and oh do they stretch! Great pastel colors too. They can go from the office to a night out if you add a bit of a heel and some glitter!