Thanks to Jessica in Torrington for calling PillowTalk. Jessica and her son Natalio had Lite 100.5 WRCH on in the car. They enjoy looking at all the lights and the holiday displays as they drive around with the variety of Christmas songs we play as their soundtrack. His mom had this to say in a dedication along with a Bobby Vinton holiday classic: “Always keep the magic of Christmas near and dear to your heart.”

Tony was Sharon from Manchester’s first love when she was 20 years old. Young love faded. She would marry someone else years later. Tony stayed in a long term relationship with someone else. Almost 40 years later through mutual friends they reconnected. They have been married for 5 years. Sharon loves Tony very much and hopes they stay together for a long long time. Sharon wanted me to play When My Heart Finds Christmas.

Monique from New Britain was on her way home when she called PillowTalk to request a song for her husband, Carl. “I’m thinking of him and I love him very much.” Monique told me that she is enjoying the holiday music and she loves listening to PillowTalk. It allows her to slow down and relax. She requested a Celine Dion song.

Just in under the wire late at night, Ben in Goshen got to me to request a song for his wife of four years, Heather. He wanted to wish her a Happy Anniversary and tell her that he loves her with all his heart with a holiday tune from Michael Buble.