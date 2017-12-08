The L in Lego is for lovely. Words can not describe just how perfect this gal is, At 6 years old Lego is still an active girl who would love to be someones walking, running or hiking buddy. She is extremely versatile because she can be active and athletic but knows when to settle down for some love. Lego is looking for a new home without small children. She is socialized with other dogs but has never lived with one. Lego is a rare gem so don’t wait too long or else you will miss the perfect dog! To adopt Lego or any rescue animal visit http://www.ourcompanions.com