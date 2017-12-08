What better time of year is there to let someone know how much you love them than during the holidays? Love and romance was in the air and on the radio with PillowTalk on Friday night.

Mikayla and Nick were high school sweethearts. It started in home room at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford. Mikayla told me Friday night on the PillowTalk love lines that for her it was love at first sight. The two members of the Class of ’15 have been together ever since. She is counting her blessing this holiday season with this PillowTalk dedication to Nick. They are almost ready to mark their fourth year together on December 23rd. Mikayla wants Nick to know that she loves him so much and wants to wish him “a very happy soon to be anniversary.”

Lindsey from Vernon wanted to play a holiday favorite for Travis from Farmington. She knows this song by Wham! is his favorite holiday song. Lindsey’s message to Travis: “Have a very Merry Christmas. I hope you hear this song a thousand times.”

Henry from Windsor had a message for his wife of 24 years, Margo…”Sleep well, get rested, so we can enjoy the holiday family festivities this weekend.