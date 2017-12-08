By Jim Brickman

This weeks show

The Jim Brickman show, coming to you once again from the road of Jim’s holiday tour, A Joyful Christmas! Hope your Holiday season is fun and peaceful so far! We’ve got Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney here to tell us all about the latest installment in his series. And speaking of things tweens love…anyone’s kids begging for a smartphone this Christmas? We’ve got the expert here to help you tackle the challenge. Plus, entertainment writer Melissa Ruggieri gives us the scoop on the season’s best holiday albums, next on the Jim Brickman show.

Guests

Jeff Kinney – Cartoonist

Charles Billingsley – Artist Spotlight

Laura Tierney – Founder of the social Institute

