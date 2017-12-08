**** Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mary Scanlon at T-Mobile 533 South Broad Street in Meriden Saturday noon to 2pm. She will have lots of station freebies and Holiday CDs to give away!****

MUSIC:

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals stop by Infinity Hall in Hartford Friday 8:30pm. Tickets $49-$89. On Saturday it’s Blood Sweat & Tears in Hartford at 8pm. Tickets $64-$89. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

MacMaster & Leahy – A Celtic Family Christmas brings merriment to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $20-$40. https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/

The Pentatonix Christmas Tour comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm! Tickets $45-$65. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Linda Eder: The Holiday Show comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $57. http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents December Dreams at the Belding Theater at the Bushnell Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3 & 8pm. http://www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

“The Color Purple” runs through Sunday at the Bushnell’s Mortensen Theater. Tickets start at $22.50. http://www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

“The 20th Anniversary of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” returns to Hartford Stage with a brand new Scrooge – Michael Preston! Runs through December 30th… 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Rags” plays Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam now through Sunday. Tickets $28-$80. http://www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

“A Connecticut Christmas Carol” dazzles at Goodspeed Musical’s Norma Terris Theater in Chester through December 24th. Tickets $54-$59. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Going to the Chapel” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 16th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Christmas on the Rocks” takes the stage at Theaterworks in Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $30-$65. http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

Albano Nutcracker comes to Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theater Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1pm. Tickets $26-$38. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Jerry Seinfeld brings big laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $82-$150. http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Part-time Cabby and full time Comedian Ben Bailey performs at the Funnybone in Manchester Friday and Saturday at 7:30 & 10pm. Tickets $20. http://www.hartford.funnybone.com

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure spends the weekend at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm. Tickets $19-$120. http://www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

EVENTS:

The Festival of Trees continues through Sunday at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. See beautifully decorated trees, wreathes and more! Requires an additional $3 above regular admission. http://www.wadsworth.org

Take the family on a drive through Holiday Light Fantasia… a 2 mile run of more than one million holiday twinkling lights at Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st. Sunday through Thursdays 5 to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 5-10pm. $15 per car benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org

Festival of Silver Lights shines bright in Hubbard Park in Meriden through Janaury 1st. This drive through event is FREE and is open daily 5pm to Midnight. 203-630-4259 or http://www.meridenct.gov

Don’t miss the Ugly Sweater Run at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday at 11pm. $45 per runner for this 5K. http://www.theuglysweaterrun.com

Winterfest Hartford 2017 is open through January 7th with free ice skating at Bushnell Park in Hartford including free skate rentals! 11am to 8pm most days. http://www.winterfesthartford.com

Christmas By Candlelight kicks off this Saturday and Sunday at Old Sturbridge Village and continues weekends through the 23rd. Enjoy Musical performances 3-8p along with a North Pole Village, talking Christmas Trees, train display, Gingerbread and Quilts, Sleigh Rides and festive foods too! http://www.osvchristmas.org

See more than 320 Gingerbread Houses on display at the Children’s Museum of West Hartford on Trout Brook Drive now through January 14th. 1,200lbs of dough, 720lbs of icing and 310lbs of candy created these masterpieces! Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm. Admission is $14.75 Adults, $13.75 for Seniors and Children 2 to 12. http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Woman’s Club of Enfield and the Enfield Food Shelf are joining together for the 2nd annual “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration taking place from Friday through Sunday at Enfield Square. Stop by to see the festive trees Thursday & Fridays from 3 to 8pm.; Saturdays from 11 to 8pm.; and Sundays from 11 to 5pm. Admission is free. Holiday crafts will be available for children 12 and under. On December 10th at the conclusion of the “Tree” Mendous Holiday Celebration, all trees will be raffled off to lucky winners. Proceeds from the event will benefit Enfield Food Shelf and Woman’s Club of Enfield. For more information contact Sharon DAmbrosio of the Woman’s Club of Enfield at 860-763-5660 and / or Kathleen Souvigney of the Enfield Food Shelf at 860-741-7321.

Get your shopping done at the Simsbury Holiday Market and Village Saturday 10am at Andy’s Market in Simsbury. 860-989-7045 or http://www.simsburyholidaymarket.com

Have Breakfast with Santa including Holiday themed milkshakes while helping Camp Courant and Christmas Wish CT Saturday 9am to noon at the Place to Be, 615 Franklin Avenue in Hartford. https://www.facebook.com/events/290557971466458/

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England is open for the season! http://www.sixflags.com

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open for the season! http://www.lakecompounce.com

Check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through February 19th. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

See the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester Sundays between 1 and 4pm through December 17th.

Ready to Ski or Snowboard? Powder Ridge won’t make you wait! It’s opened a 365 Synthetic Ski Park Fridays 3 to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. An all day pass is $32 or 4 hours for $18. Tubing trails too! http://www.powderridgepark.com

From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection are on display now through January 1, 2018 at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. See costumes from shows including Showboat, Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance and Carousel! Tours offered Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org