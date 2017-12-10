Photo Credit: Dreamstime

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of decorating for the holidays, or that feeling of looking at your cart overflowing at Target with all the knick knacks and whatnot you’ve bought to scatter throughout the house. However, if you’re a fan of a craft project this link is definitely for you!

These DIY ideas are sure to be the talk of your holiday gatherings and you can almost guarantee no one will have bought the “same” decoration for their house! Plus what’s better than answering the question, “hey, where did you get this?” with, “oh that, I made it!”. So if this time of year has you feeling a bit crafty, or you’re looking for something to do with your family besides a cookie exchange, why not have a crafting party? Click here to check out all the projects!