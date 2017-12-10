By Mike Stacy
Credit: Leia

That’s right, you wait all year for it and it has finally arrived. Weekday mornings now through the 22nd we will be giving you the chance to call in and pick a gift from under the Lite 100.5 WRCH tree!

You could win:

• VIDEO GAME PASS – Choose from PS4 or Nintendo Switch titles including Lego Worlds, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego City Undercover and Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

lego worlds video game1 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

legomsh2 500 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!legocity 500 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

crash bandicoot 500 v2 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!
• DINNER Gift Cards – Choose from Bella Gio Italian Ristorante in Cheshire, Ninety-Nine Restaurant, East West Grille in West Hartford or a Holiday Tur-Duck-anease Feast from Miller Foods in Avon!

bella gio Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

millerfoods Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!
• CONCERT PASS – Choose tickets to Mohegan Sun Arena for your choice of Rod Stewart, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Barenaked Ladies & Robin Thicke

robin Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

rod stewart sa tab Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!barenaked ladies 1 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

tim faith Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!
• HOLIDAY PLATTERS from Big Y World Class Market – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Cheese Platters, Made to Order Sushi, Decadent Desserts and more!

bigylogo circle fovthick Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!
• MOVIES – choice of Blu-Rays including Stronger, Despicable Me 3 and Fate of the Furious!
• ENTERTAINMENT TICKETS – MovieTickets.com theater passes, Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce, Bushnell Broadway tickets, Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford or A CT Christmas Carol at the Terris Theater in Chester with a Grand Prize Dinner at The Pattaconk 1850 Bar & Grille

movietickets Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

holiday lights Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!holiday light feat Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!
• MUSIC – Gift certificates to the Music Bureau in Salem OR a chance to see the Blue Man Group in Boston at the Charles Playhouse!   Tickets make great gifts!  Blue Man Group will rock your world.  Blow your mind.  and unleash your spirit.  Leaver your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey filled with music, laughter and surprises.  Buy your tickets today at Blueman.com

bmb tag 500x500 Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!


• BUSHNELL BROADWAY – Choice of 4 shows – Something Rotten, The Bodyguard, Love Never Dies or Get On Your Feet!

bushnell logo Its Time For Christmas Morning with Allan, Mike & Mary!

and more!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Ski Card
Join Christmas Wish CT

Listen Live