That’s right, you wait all year for it and it has finally arrived. Weekday mornings now through the 22nd we will be giving you the chance to call in and pick a gift from under the Lite 100.5 WRCH tree!

You could win:

• VIDEO GAME PASS – Choose from PS4 or Nintendo Switch titles including Lego Worlds, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego City Undercover and Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy



• DINNER Gift Cards – Choose from Bella Gio Italian Ristorante in Cheshire, Ninety-Nine Restaurant, East West Grille in West Hartford or a Holiday Tur-Duck-anease Feast from Miller Foods in Avon!



• CONCERT PASS – Choose tickets to Mohegan Sun Arena for your choice of Rod Stewart, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Barenaked Ladies & Robin Thicke



• HOLIDAY PLATTERS from Big Y World Class Market – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Cheese Platters, Made to Order Sushi, Decadent Desserts and more!



• MOVIES – choice of Blu-Rays including Stronger, Despicable Me 3 and Fate of the Furious!

• ENTERTAINMENT TICKETS – MovieTickets.com theater passes, Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce, Bushnell Broadway tickets, Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford or A CT Christmas Carol at the Terris Theater in Chester with a Grand Prize Dinner at The Pattaconk 1850 Bar & Grille



• MUSIC – Gift certificates to the Music Bureau in Salem OR a chance to see the Blue Man Group in Boston at the Charles Playhouse! Tickets make great gifts! Blue Man Group will rock your world. Blow your mind. and unleash your spirit. Leaver your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey filled with music, laughter and surprises. Buy your tickets today at Blueman.com



• BUSHNELL BROADWAY – Choice of 4 shows – Something Rotten, The Bodyguard, Love Never Dies or Get On Your Feet!

and more!