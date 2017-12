This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Dayna Snell, the Executive Director and Founder of the Queen Ann Nzinga Center. They will be touching on such topics as how did she find the center, who is Queen Ann Nzinga, upcoming events, wishes for the program as well as many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Buena Vista Club and many others.

Rich Answers