Gina Breton from AccessHealthCT.com

She discussed the December 22 Open Enrollment Deadline and all the ins and outs of receiving affordable, quality health care coverage in the state of Connecticut.

Access Health CT (AHCT) is Connecticut’s only official health insurance marketplace. AHCT offers Connecticut residents and employers a range of quality, affordable health and dental insurance options from several health insurance partners. Our current health plans are offered through Anthem and ConnectiCare Benefits Inc. Dental policies can also be purchased through AHCT. Anthem is the dental insurance provider in the individual market and both Anthem and MetLife offer dental plans in the employee group market.

