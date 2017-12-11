By Chuck Taylor
Photo credit: dreamstime

What area of expertise could a 6-year-old boy possibly have? Toys of course! And this young lad is making quite a living by sharing that knowledge with others on his very own youtube channel. Forbes magazine has ranked Ryan of RyanToysReview as one of the highest paid youtube stars this year. The youngster, who has been reviewing toys on camera for half his life, will make around $11-million in 2017! That’s no chump change.

