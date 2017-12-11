Photo:USA Today

Josh Groban has been in studio and has released his version of the classic John & Yoko “Happy Christmas(War Is Over) This is the 10th anniversary of his NOEL album, one of the best Christmas albums of all time, plus the addition of 6 new songs, including White Christmas, Have Yourself A Merry Christmas, Believe and O Holy Night and Happy Christmas(War Is Over) (2 versions) and Christmas Time Is Here, a duet with Tony Bennett.

Version Two, Here is Josh and another video with Tony Bennett. Here is Josh and another video with Tony Bennett

Josh Groban’s website www.joshgroban.com