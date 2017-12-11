PillowTalk listeners continue to speak from the heart in their own special way. For some it’s baby’s first Christmas. Others are sharing a love of a lifetime. And some are sending a clear message of what can be during the holiday season and beyond.

Congratulations to Bridget in Oxford. She’s very excited because she is a grandmother for the first time. Her daughter Celia gave birth to a baby girl named Brook about 8 months ago. This is her first Christmas. Bridget wanted me to play Winter Wonderland by Eurythmics. She loves her daughter and her grand daughter very much and looks for forward to a wonderful holiday season.

A request came in from Beth in Watertown. She wanted to send a very special dedication to all of our men and women in uniform who serve us so well and do so much to keep us safe.

Thanks to Martha for calling from Waterbury. She wanted to play her husband Paul’s favorite Christmas song from his favorite holiday show. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, the traditional version by Gene Autry. Martha loves Paul very much. She wanted him to know that the last 21 years together have been wonderful. She wants to spend at least 21 more years with you.