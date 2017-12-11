Want to see an advance screening of JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE on Monday, December 18th at 7:00 pm at Buckland Hill 18 in Manchester? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE:

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)