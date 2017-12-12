You know the plan: get on a flight and sleep so you are well rested once you have arrived at your destination. But the reality inst pretty: It is uncomfortable to sleep on the plan due to space limits and sitting upright and when you do fall asleep your neck hurts. Not anymore as the Trt Travel Pillow is so comfy, plush and has ribbing in it to keep your neck upright ( instead of on your cabin mate’s shoulder.) This is the perfect gift to give the frequent flyer in your life, or if you happen to be traveling during this Holiday Season you should click here and try it out!