Andy and Jessica from Waterbury met eight years ago just before Thanksgiving playing darts. Andy told me their eyes met at the same time. Jessica says that she moved toward him first. Tonight they had PillowTalk on their radio enjoying the holiday favorites while they were making handmade gifts for their family and friends. Christmas ornaments…ornaments that they designed and decided on together. This year they are making angels out of seashells that they collected. Andy says “One of us comes up with an idea and we go from there.”

Andy called to tell Jessica how much he loves her. He wants to thank her for another great year together and looks forward to another wonderful holiday season. A song they love is by Gayla Peevey.