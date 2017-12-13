By Allan Camp

They have won 5 Grammy awards, and are members of the Country Music Hall or Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame!  The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Connecticut December 20th.  Don’t Miss them.  They have been doing Christmas shows for 28 years and they have 6 best selling Christmas albums to share with us.  The band will give you a mix of their hits. “Including Elvira” and romantic, religious and fun Christmas songs.  I chatted with Joe Bonsall from the band about their incredible career and what the show will be like.

www.ridgefieldplayhouse.com

2018 publicity photo Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate Christmas Tour Coming To The Ridgefield Playhouse

 

wrch holiday dl logo Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate Christmas Tour Coming To The Ridgefield Playhouse

