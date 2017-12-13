Photo Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

And no one took a knee, either. Of course you aren’t going to see anyone from the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy dropping to a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner.

Plus, even though its the biggest game of the year for both teams, their respective glee clubs managed to come together to perform this incredible version of our national anthem.

When it was all over, the Black Knights from West Point beat the Midshipmen of Annapolis 14-13. They’ll meet again next year, in a rivalry that dates back to 1890!